Stephen R. Gunderson Obituary
Stephen R. Gunderson

York, PA - Stephen R. Gunderson, of York, PA, died at York Hospital on March 31, 2020.

Born January 23, 1949 in Santa Monica, CA, he was the son of the late Lt. Col. Robert S. and Stella (Carr) Gunderson.

Steve spent most of his employment as a Real Estate Appraiser and retired in 2019 with responsibility for Right-of-Way Administration for PennDOT.

He was a graduate of Cedar Cliff High School and received a B.S. in Psychology from Waynesburg College. He was a member of the B.P.O.E in Red Lion. Steve was an avid Billiards player and loved riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his two sons, Reed S. Gunderson of York, PA and his finance´e, Natalee Colo´n, also of York, PA and Ross S. Gunderson of Seven Valleys, PA.

Following cremation, a private memorial service for the family only will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA. The memorial service will be Live Streamed on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. for those wishing to view. The link for the live stream is https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1062567 or you can visit his tribute page on www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
