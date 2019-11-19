|
|
Sterling Shuyler, Sr.
Gettysburg - Sterling M. Shuyler, Sr., 75, Orrtanna, PA died Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA, the son of the late Melvin and Pearl McDannell Shuyler. Sterling is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Gulden Shuyler.
Sterling was a veteran of the US Army serving for a time in Germany. For 25 years he was employed at Caterpillar Tractor in York and also worked for Carl Woerner Trucking and School bus as a mechanic. Then in 1994 he began S&S Welding and ran the business for the next 25 years along with his sons and grandson.
Sterling is also survived by three sons; Sterling M. Shuyler, Jr., and wife Patty of Fairfield, PA, Darrell E. Shuyler and wife Peggy of Gettysburg, PA, Luther Copenhauer and partner Sandy Kint of Orrtanna, PA, a daughter, Mary Jane Shuyler and her partner Barry Strausbaugh of Orrtanna, PA, five grandchildren, a great grandson, two step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and a sister, Lucille Sanders and husband Robert of Gettysburg, PA.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg at 7:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cashtown Fire Company, 1111 Old Route 30, Cashtown, PA 17353. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019