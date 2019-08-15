|
Steve S. Payne
Goldsboro - Steve S. Payne, age 60, of Goldsboro, died at 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his son's residence.
Born on January 15, 1959 in Harrisburg, he was a son of James Payne of New Cumberland, and the late Arlene (O'Neil) Payne. He was the owner of Steve Payne Construction.
In addition to his father, Mr. Payne is survived by a son, Steve S. Payne of Manchester; three daughters, Jessica S. Payne of Manchester, Jennifer Payne of Mechanicsburg, and Danielle Magnelli of Mechanicsburg; a granddaughter, Kamryn Payne; a sister, Robin Smith; and a brother, James Payne. He was preceded in death by a brother Danny Payne.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 1:30-2:30 PM. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019