Steven A. Crouse
Red Lion - Steven Allen Crouse, 58 of Red Lion, formerly of Cedar Lake, Indiana, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 25th. He was the beloved husband to Betty Ann (Frey) Crouse. The couple would have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary this July.
Mr. Crouse was born on November 16, 1960 in Greenbrier County, West Virginia and was the son of the late Denny and Ermma (Emenheiser) Crouse.
He currently worked for Trenwyth Industries Inc. in Emigsville and previously for Gichner Systems Group in Dallastown. He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Scott Crouse of Ft. Wayne, IN and Brian Crouse of Red Lion. He is also survived by his stepsons, Jeff Klinedinst, Jr. of Hanover and Terry Klinedinst and his wife Deanna of York, as well as 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; 10 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, July 6th in the basement of the Red Lion American Legion Post 543, 23 E. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
To help the family with their financial needs during this time, contributions in Steven's name may be made to the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019