|
|
Steven E. Bonene
YORK - Steven E. Bonene, 50, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in York.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 4PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Pastor Brett Ayers of Church of the Open Door. A visitation will be held from 3-4PM, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born January 26, 1970 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Joseph M. Bonene of York and Margaret A. (Materkoski) Bonene of York. After graduating from Dover High School in 1988, Steven earned a bachelor's degree in Business from Penn State University.
He was recently employed as an underwriter with Philadelphia Life and previously worked as an insurance agent with Joe Bonene Insurance in York for 22 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, camping, skiing and kayaking. He also had a passion for photography, rode a motorcycle for many years, enjoyed restoring classic cars and for several years coached softball. Above all Steven's deepest love was for Kyle and Brenna, he especially cherished the time they spent sitting around a camp fire playing guitar.
Steven is also survived by two children, Kyle S. Bonene and Brenna R. Bonene both of York; two sisters, Jolene E. Bonene of York and Melinda S. Bonene of California.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, Pa 17408.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020