Steven E. LandisEast Donegal Twp. - Steven E. Landis, age 64, of East Donegal Township, Marietta, died at 8:45 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.Born October 12, 1955 in York, the son of Phyllis (Ryan) Erwin of York, and the late Eugene Landis, he was the branch manager for Modern Handling Equipment Company for both the York and Harrisburg locations. He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, Victory Athletic Association, and was a Corvette Enthusiast.Is addition to his mother, Mr. Landis is survived by four children, Shawn E. Landis of Marietta, Sherry L. Rutledge of York, Ian E. Landis of York, and Alex C. Landis of York; five grandchildren, Liberty, Grant, Brady, Daniel, and Kelsey; and two sisters, Roxanne Schroeder and Linda Hoover.Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The. Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Health Well Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD, 20874.