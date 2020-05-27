In loving memory of my wonderful nephew Stevie. We will love you and miss you always.
Aunt Patty, Mike, Felicia, and Bobby
Steven E. Landis
East Donegal Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.