Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Steven Eugene Rosh


1961 - 2020
Steven Eugene Rosh Obituary
Steven Eugene Rosh

Harrisburg - Steven Eugene Rosh, 58, entered into rest at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Kearns) Rosh.

Born May 28, 1961 in York, Steven was a son of the late Carl J. and Thelma Mae (Olewiler) Rosh.

He was a graduate of Eastern High School. Steven was a truck driver and previously worked for Berg Electronics. He was a member of Williams Grove Steam Engine Association and enjoyed camping, blue grass music, cooking and canning.

Steven is survived by three sisters, Shirley M. Leland (Stewart) of York, Brenda M. Noye of Millville, NJ and Gloria E. Livingston (Dennis) of Dover; a step-son, Kenneth Zarker of Harrisburg; a step-daughter, Janice Gontz of Harrisburg; four nieces, Holly Sink of Thomasville, Carrie Beck(Dan), Lisa Grothe(Ted) and Karen Ann Knopp (Chip), all of York; four nephews, Junior Leland(Karen) of Florida, TJ Noye(Tanya) of York, Kerry Noye(Ashley) of Millville, NJ and Adam D. Livingston of York; two great nieces, Stephanie Reece(Kevin) and their children, Summer, Liam and Lydia and Sarah Sink and fiancé, Lee Smith; and family friends, Matthew Allen(Nicole) of Osceola, Brad Allen of New Cumberland and Richie Steves of Lock Haven. He was preceded in death by a brother, Barry L. Rosh and a sister, Carolyn Bixler Brown.

Services for Steven will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
