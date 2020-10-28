Steven G. Aldinger
York - Steven G. Aldinger, 60, of York. Died October 26, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Karen K. (Klinedinst) Aldinger. The couple celebrated a 34th wedding anniversary this past September.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Steven was born on Oct. 3, 1960 in York and was a son of Jacqueline R. (Breezwine) Aldinger and the late Norval E. Aldinger Jr.
He had worked for over 30 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive, as a dietary cook and has participated in Jessica and Friends Community, York.
Besides his wife and mother, he leaves his siblings, Norval E. Aldinger III, Kirk D. Aldinger, Anna M. Aldinger and Dawn Aldinger Ness; sister in law, Barb Gross and her husband Steven, and niece Abby Pearce and husband Jason. He was predeceased by a brother Dennis L. Aldinger and a sister Shirley Stein.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Karen would like to thank the staff and friends at Jessica and Friends, staff at York Hospital and the West York Ambulance for the assistance and caring towards Steven and her.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family and condolences may be shared at geiple.com