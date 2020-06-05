Steven Gunnet



Steven Gunnet, 58, went home to the Lord after a long battle of Cancer, on June 2, 2020 in Virginia. He will be cremated and laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery.



Steven Gunnet was born in York Pa to Robert Gunnet and Joanne Gunnet (stepmother Patricia Gunnet) on April 17. He went to school at Dallastown High School. He was married to Dorothy Loper Gunnet in Virginia. He was an Army veteran of 21 years. Steven served in Fort Stewart, Germany, Panama, Fort Mead, Fort Ustis, Fort Belvar, Hunter Air Force Base, Combat Vet of 10011st Air Borne division as a Paratrooper, and South Korea DMZ zone.



Steven is survived by; his children Amanda, Doug, Steven, and Anestesia; his step children, Christopher, Robert, and Jena Lee; his siblings, Robert Gunnet, Anna Sharp, Rodney Gunnet, Teresa Gunnet, Shawn Gunnet, and Elizabeth Axe; and many grandchildren.



The family of Steven Gunnet wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Chung M.D. of VCU Massey Cancer Center, Dr. Nishanth Sukamaran M.D. of Virginia Cancer Institute and his VA Hospice nurse, Jenine of Encompass.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store