Steven J. Blanchard
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven J. Blanchard

Manchester - Steven J. Blanchard, age 34, of Manchester, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.

Born January 16, 1986 in Albany, New York, he was a son of Paula J. McDonald of Manchester and step son of Wayne A. Mort, also of Manchester. He served in the U.S Army as a heavy equipment mechanic, and then served in the US Army Reserves. He was currently employed as a maintenance mechanic for UNFI.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Mr. Blanchard is survived by a daughter, Savannah R. Blanchard, of Ephrata; a two brothers, Andrew M. Blanchard, of Emigsville, and Colin W. Mort, of Manchester; a sister, Danielle L. McDonald, of York; his maternal grandmother, Christine P. Howard, of Milton, New Hampshire; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved