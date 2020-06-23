Steven J. Blanchard
Manchester - Steven J. Blanchard, age 34, of Manchester, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.
Born January 16, 1986 in Albany, New York, he was a son of Paula J. McDonald of Manchester and step son of Wayne A. Mort, also of Manchester. He served in the U.S Army as a heavy equipment mechanic, and then served in the US Army Reserves. He was currently employed as a maintenance mechanic for UNFI.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, Mr. Blanchard is survived by a daughter, Savannah R. Blanchard, of Ephrata; a two brothers, Andrew M. Blanchard, of Emigsville, and Colin W. Mort, of Manchester; a sister, Danielle L. McDonald, of York; his maternal grandmother, Christine P. Howard, of Milton, New Hampshire; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.