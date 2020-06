Steven J. BlanchardManchester - Steven J. Blanchard, age 34, of Manchester, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.Born January 16, 1986 in Albany, New York, he was a son of Paula J. McDonald of Manchester and step son of Wayne A. Mort, also of Manchester. He served in the U.S Army as a heavy equipment mechanic, and then served in the US Army Reserves. He was currently employed as a maintenance mechanic for UNFI.In addition to his mother and stepfather, Mr. Blanchard is survived by a daughter, Savannah R. Blanchard, of Ephrata; a two brothers, Andrew M. Blanchard, of Emigsville, and Colin W. Mort, of Manchester; a sister, Danielle L. McDonald, of York; his maternal grandmother, Christine P. Howard, of Milton, New Hampshire; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.