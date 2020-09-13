1/
Steven J. Ott
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Steven J. Ott

York - Steven J. Ott, 66, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Barbara (Sankus) Ott.

A public viewing will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at 2 p.m. with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born on February 25, 1954 in Bedford, he was a son of the late John and Eleanor (Perrin) Ott. Steven was a bulk mail technician for the United State Postal Service.

Mr. Ott served our country for two years and five months in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Steven was past commander of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and a member of the Four Seasons Hunting Camp. In his spare time, Steven enjoyed golfing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Along with his wife, Barbara, Steven leaves his son, Tyler J. Ott and his wife, Stephanie of Hummelstown; daughter, Gabrielle Ott of York; two grandchildren Grayson and Magnolia Ott; brother, Gary Ott of Chester County; sister, Pam Stover of York; and two grand dogs, Thumper and Boomer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Memories & Condolences
