Steven L. Grim
Felton - Steven L. Grim, 65, left his family and friends to be in God's loving arms on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Mary E. (Shanbarger) Grim. The couple would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on June 14th.
Born on September 2, 1954 in York, he was a son of the late Walter C. and Charmaine M. (Ellis) Grim. Steven worked for General Dynamics in Red Lion for 29 years before retiring in 2019. He was a life member of the New Bridgeville Fire Co and helped start the Red Lion Ambulance Associations. He attended church service at Guinston Presbyterian Church in Airville. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, tending his vegetable garden, cooking and having a good time. He was a big US history buff, visiting Gettysburg every Fourth of July for their annual reenactment.
Steven is survived by two daughters, Charity L. Smith and husband, Brian and Stephanie M. Grim; grandson, Zachary Smith; brother, Eric Grim and wife, Dina; sister, Donna Fallon and husband, Mark; aunts and uncle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law; adopted mother, Lucille Miller (Thank you for your loving care) and adopted nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Steven loved you all.
A special thank you to all family, friends, doctors and nurses who helped take care of Steve and keep him at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Guinston Presbyterian Church, 14130 Guinston Road, Airville, PA 17302 or to New Bridgeville Fire Co, 2870 Furnace Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020