North York - Born Sept.18,1962, passed away from natural causes on April 11, 2019.

He will be sadly missed by all his family & his friends in North York. He is best known for his sense of humor & his willingness to help others. He is survived by 2 sisters Michelle L. Rohrbaugh & Tracey Leppo-Nease, 2 brothers Baron & Robert Leppo. Three nephews Brandon Kinsler, Duane & David Leppo all of York.

He is preceded in death by his parents Darlene M. & Duane F. Leppo, 2 brothers Donald & Michael Leppo & 1 sister Kathy Leppo.

Arrangements will be made privately by family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
