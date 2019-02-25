|
Steven M. Zalek
Dover - Steven M. Zalek, 58, of Dover, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital.
He was born October 1, 1960 in Harrisburg; he was the son of the late John G. and Mary V. (Drescher) Zalek; and preceded in death by his sister, Christine L. Zalek.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Darlene F. Zalek; daughter, Samantha J. Zalek; 2 grandchildren, Madison and Logan Marks; sister, Donna Park; 4 brothers, Donald, John Jr., Robert and Scott Zalek.
In his younger years he worked for Huggins Printing, started with the Senate of PA in 1988 and retired in 2017.
Family and friends are invited for a Gathering from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Zalek home.
online condolences may be made to www.neillharriburg.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019