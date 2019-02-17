|
Steven Michael Nesbit
York, PA - On February 7, 2019 Steven's spirit was called up to the big field in the sky after completing his final inning in the World Life Series. His early years were spent in relative obscurity burrowed within the borough of Wellsville. He played his best games once he was thrust into a wider public audience and league of his own. His mantra - be happy - do what you love.
Born as the only child to Frank and Betty Nesbit on May 1, 1951 Steven lived simply and contentedly in a manner consistent with his Quaker up brining at the Warrington Meeting House. He captured the hearts and loyalties of many with equal portions of integrity, gentleness, wit, and gab. When aspirations of being a Phys Ed teacher proved lack luster, Steven opted for a career in classroom education where his tactical skills and maneuvers could be modified and still used. A graduate of West Chester State College and Penn State University, Steven was actually an unwavering "pom-pom-less cheerleader," champion, and confidante to hundreds of kids whom he dearly loved. For 32 years he taught English and Speech in the Central York School District while concurrently spending his last 12 years teaching at York College as well. "Mr. Nez," as he was affectionately known, always had a soft spot for misfits, the downtrodden, and kids who just needed a break and "someone to believe in their worth and value as a human being."
Steven was a romantic and a renaissance man too. Evolving from a youthful brass playing musician to later as a thespian, he served as Director of Children's Theatre at York Little Theatre and was owner of a dinner theatre troupe called the Andropolis Players for 10 years. His storytelling was highlighted in a biography he authored about a Russian artist titled "Hudojnik; The Life and Art of Ivan I. Garikow." And curious minds were amused by a regular newspaper column he wrote for the Dillsburg Banner about locals called "Where Are They Now?" - a trick question not to be confused with the extraterrestrials he discovered in a favorite book called Chariots of The Gods.
Steven is survived by his sweetheart, dearest friend, and wife of nearly 24 years, Barbara; his daughter Stephanie and Richard Emery, (whom he loved being a father to) and grandson James "Jimmy" Henke; and several cousins. While he never did realize his late-in-life dream to be a standup comic he recently brought much laughter to the nursing staff in The Tower at York Hospital and to his in-home caregivers form Asana Hospice.
In honor of Steven guiltlessly enjoy a decadent forbidden sweet (or a belVita cracker for a healthier choice). Raise a can of Diet Coke. Hum your way through "My Way." Take your friends bowling for old time's sake. Hold hands with the one you love. Make a good will wish for the Atlanta Braves and Green Bay Packers. Or just simply consider one of Steve's final messages: "I don't know how anyone can live in this world and not think there is something more."
Cremation services have been entrusted to The Etzweiler Funeral Home. A memorial celebration of Steven's life will occur in March/April close to opening day for baseball. Please follow his Facebook for further details and to share with others
In lieu of flowers donations would be so appreciated to help defray an accumulation of medical expenses. Please log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/steven-m-nesbit-memorial-fund
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019