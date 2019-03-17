|
|
Steven Michael Nesbit
York Township - Steven Michael Nesbit, age 67, died on February 7, 2019 Steven is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Barbara A. Nesbit.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the York Revolution Stadium, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA 17401 with Chaplain Arlene Dunn, from Asana Hospice, officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the stadium.
In lieu of flowers donations would be so appreciated to help defray an accumulation of medical expenses. Please log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/steven-m-nesbit-memorial-fund.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019