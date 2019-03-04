|
Steven P. Cottrill, Sr.
Seven Valleys - Steven P. Cottrill, Sr., 52, passed away February 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife, family and friends. He fought for four years with Stage 4 cancer. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia. He lived in York County most of his adult life.
Steven was a 1984 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 4 years. He was a technical escort at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, MD as a civilian for 25 years. He retired with honors and received many rewards and training school certificates.
Steven was a personal dog trainer for German Shepherds and had the Meisterhaus Dog Kennel. He was an avid Steeler's fan. He was a member of the Steeler's Fan Club of York, Hawk Gunning Club, White Rose VFW Post #556, South End Democratic Club, Liberty Social Club, Ninth Ward Republican Club, and the C.C.S. Club. Steven longed for summertime to come so he could go camping at Tuckahoe Acres Camping Resort. He loved to camp at Tuckahoe for over 10 years.
He was involved with real estate and being a landlord. His dream and hard work led him to start his own rental business, Budget Rentals, LLC, with his best friend and business partner, Brandon Hershey and their co-workers. He was also a member of the Real Estate Investors of York.
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Faye Cottrill; his mother, Helen L. Creggor; his father, Gary B. Cottrill; 3 children, Jason Cottrill, Steven P. Cottrill, Jr., and Nicole R. Cottrill; 3 step children, Stacey Hunter and her husband, Anthony, Michael D. Emig, Jr. and his girlfriend, Mayra Medina, and Scott E. Emig and his wife, Danielle Emig; 9 step grandchildren; 2 step great granddaughters; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Steven is also survived by his 3 babies (dogs), Precious, Junior, and Buster.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 East Market Street, York with the Rev. Adrian Boxley, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery with full graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Viewings will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. both at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to cancer research. They would like to thank Cancer Care of York and Hospice and Community Care for the care they provide to Steven throughout his illness.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019