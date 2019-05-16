|
|
Steven Wyatt Reid
Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Fawn Grove, PA - STEVEN WYATT REID, 60 years passed away in Safety Harbor, FL on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on June 24, 1958, he was a son of Charles W. and Barbara (Hughes) Reid of Fawn Grove, PA and a 1976 graduate of Kennard Dale High School. Steve grew up in the church family and had been a former member of the Fawn United Methodist Church and was active in the scouting programs during his adolescence. Approximately 20 years ago, he moved to Florida where he was known to friends and neighbors to always be lending a helping hand in their time of need. Baked goods were his trademark that he shared with those around him even taking orders from his friends. Most of all, he will be remembered for his caring spirit and kind heart.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: his brother, Brian Reid of West Chester, PA; his sister, Jennifer Campbell and her children: Joshua and Kayla of Red Lion, PA.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Fawn United Methodist Church, 67 S. Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA 17321. Visitation with his family from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately with the service. Reverend David W. Stough will officiate. Everyone will be invited to the social hall following the service for a time of fellowship and refreshments. There will not be any cemetery services at this time. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions in his memory to the church at the above address. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 16, 2019