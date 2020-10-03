Stewart H. Leland, III
Hellam Township - Stewart H. Leland, III, age 78, of Hellam Township, died peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at ManorCare-York South. Born in Hellam Township on July 30, 1942, he was the son of the late Stewart H. Leland, Jr and Betty J. (Knaub) Leland. Stu was the loving husband of 57 years of Shirley M. (Rosh) Leland.
Stu was forced out of Campbell Chain / Cooper Tool after 27 years of service, 11 as a Production Supervisor. Earlier in life he worked for the ACCO Foundry. Stu also served as a Hellam Township Supervisor for 6 years and served for 11 years on the Hellam Township Zoning Hearing Board.
Stu was a proud patriot and was especially grateful for those who served our country. He was a Social Life Member of the Hellam VFW, Post #7045. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many out of state hunting trips. Stu taught Hunter and Trapper Education for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 32 years. He was a member of the Snake Pit Rod and Gun Club in Wellsboro, a life member of the Susquehanna Fish and Game Association, a life member of the Starview Sportsmen's Association, a life member of the York Rifle Range Association, and a life member of the Hawks Gunning Club. Stu was also a Patron Member of the National Rifle Association.
Stu enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley. They enjoyed cruises and were especially proud to have visited all 50 states. He was an avid reader and history buff and a New York Yankees baseball fan, and could often be seen in his Yankee cap. Above all, Stu loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Stu is survived by his daughters Carrie Beck (Daniel) and Lisa Grothe (Ted), his son Stewart H. Leland. IV (Karen), his grandchildren Corinna Grothe Rosenzweig (Andrew) and SSGT Austin Grothe, USAF, his great-grandchildren Amelia Grace and Brooks Andrew Rosenzweig, his sisters, twins Betta Mickey and Patsy Noel, and his brother Larry Leland. He was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Leland.
A funeral service to celebrate Stu's life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Kreutz Creek Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stu's memory may be made to any of the clubs he was a member of, or to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Misericordia and ManorCare-York South for the loving and dedicated care Stu received.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.