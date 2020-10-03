1/1
Stewart H. Leland Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stewart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stewart H. Leland, III

Hellam Township - Stewart H. Leland, III, age 78, of Hellam Township, died peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at ManorCare-York South. Born in Hellam Township on July 30, 1942, he was the son of the late Stewart H. Leland, Jr and Betty J. (Knaub) Leland. Stu was the loving husband of 57 years of Shirley M. (Rosh) Leland.

Stu was forced out of Campbell Chain / Cooper Tool after 27 years of service, 11 as a Production Supervisor. Earlier in life he worked for the ACCO Foundry. Stu also served as a Hellam Township Supervisor for 6 years and served for 11 years on the Hellam Township Zoning Hearing Board.

Stu was a proud patriot and was especially grateful for those who served our country. He was a Social Life Member of the Hellam VFW, Post #7045. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many out of state hunting trips. Stu taught Hunter and Trapper Education for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 32 years. He was a member of the Snake Pit Rod and Gun Club in Wellsboro, a life member of the Susquehanna Fish and Game Association, a life member of the Starview Sportsmen's Association, a life member of the York Rifle Range Association, and a life member of the Hawks Gunning Club. Stu was also a Patron Member of the National Rifle Association.

Stu enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley. They enjoyed cruises and were especially proud to have visited all 50 states. He was an avid reader and history buff and a New York Yankees baseball fan, and could often be seen in his Yankee cap. Above all, Stu loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Stu is survived by his daughters Carrie Beck (Daniel) and Lisa Grothe (Ted), his son Stewart H. Leland. IV (Karen), his grandchildren Corinna Grothe Rosenzweig (Andrew) and SSGT Austin Grothe, USAF, his great-grandchildren Amelia Grace and Brooks Andrew Rosenzweig, his sisters, twins Betta Mickey and Patsy Noel, and his brother Larry Leland. He was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Leland.

A funeral service to celebrate Stu's life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Kreutz Creek Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stu's memory may be made to any of the clubs he was a member of, or to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Misericordia and ManorCare-York South for the loving and dedicated care Stu received.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved