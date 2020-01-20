|
Stewart Reid Kennedy, II
York - On January 17, 2020, Stewart Reid Kennedy, II, 73, entered eternal peace after a long and courageous cancer battle that began in April 2001, after many surgeries, procedures, medical interventions, and trial studies provided by some of the best doctors anyone could ask for. Near the end of his life, a cadre of dedicated in-home Hospice staff helped him navigate the last several months of his life. He was resilient and endured much and never looked back. He passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
Stew was born in Great Neck NY on April 16, 1946, the son of the late Stewart Reid Kennedy Sr. and Suzanne (Renard) Kennedy. He adored his wife and caregiver Lucia Spanos Kennedy, whom he met by chance in July 1982 on the beach in Ocean City Md and married in August 1984, and his cats from childhood to the present Bengal Boys.
As a young boy his family moved to Seven Valleys, PA. He attended and graduated from Dallastown HS in 1964 and attended trade school becoming a certified Diesel Mechanic. He could fix anything and had a knack for finding uncanny ways in which to do so. In his lifetime, he was a jack of many trades, but most of his working years were spent in an office behind the wheel of a truck. Both a teamster for Marty's Express and an independent contractor for KBS, Stew made his living delivering consumer goods, flowers, steel, and asphalt materials to build the roads you drive on.
He spent hours restoring a 1964 TR4; loved the beach, boating, dining out, cruising and travel to the Caribbean and Clearwater Beach, Fl, as well as anything to do with cars and Sprint Car racing. He enjoyed going to flea markets bringing home lots of stuff that others, including his wife, didn't need or want; watching History Channel, Sci-Fi and Ancient Alien programs, the politics of the day and he put up with a lot of HGTV for his wife. That was Stew. He treasured his friendships with the Strictly Fitness coffee table gang. To those that knew him, he was kind and soft spoken, with that ever-sarcastic edge. He could fall asleep anytime anywhere.
Stew envisioned Heaven as a place where departed friends and loved ones sail above the earth on a puffy cloud on a sunny day looking down at earth grateful for a blessed life. Stew's mottos were "Stay Strong and Fight Hard" and "Seize the Day." He did all that and more. He would want you to do a good deed, be kind to animals, and to that end, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kitten Rescue, LA, 3519 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039 or to a shelter of your choice.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 pm. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with the Reverend Dr. Keith Frain officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm prior to the service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020