Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart S. Swartz


1929 - 2019
Stewart S. Swartz

YORK - Stewart S. Swartz, 89, of York, passed away at 8:56 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Amelia (Lehman) Swartz to whom he would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 11.

Mr. Swartz was born October 6, 1929 in York and was the son of Stewart Swartz and Edna (Spangler) Grove.

He was employed as a Control Board Operator for Met-Ed GPU in York Haven for over 37 years before retiring in 1989. He served as the Fire Chief of the Eagle Fire Company in Mount Wolf.

In addition to his wife, Amelia, Stewart is survived by his sons, David Swartz and his wife Debra of Dover, Jeffrey Swartz and his wife Brenda of York, Todd Swartz and his wife Carla of Manchester, and Brad Swartz of Mount Wolf; his daughter Alicia Hess and her husband Dale of Zions View; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren.

His funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Greg Wahlberg from Calvery Baptist Church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider LifePath Christian Ministries, 363-373 West Market St, York, PA 17405.

To share memories of Mr. Stewart please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019
