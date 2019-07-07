|
Sue Elaine Freedman
York - Sue Elaine (Dacheux) Freedman, 65 died peacefully on June 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. Born in Erie, Pa on June 6, 1954 she was the daughter of Phyllis and the late Ramon Dacheux.
She was a graduate from Eastern High School. She was an active member of the community. In her early adult years, she started out serving the community as an EMT and then later became an active member of Girl Scouts and the Christa McAuliffe Scholarship Foundation. Through her book keeping business, Sue found a second family at Chiropractic Healthcare Center with Dr. Lydell Nunn and Julie Kuhn.
She was a loving wife to Jeff and an amazing mother to Lauren, Stacie, and an excited soon to be Grandma to Colt. She is survived by mother, brothers, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on July 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. located at Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive York, PA 17403. Please dress in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in Sue's name.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
