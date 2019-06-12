Sue Smith



Spring Grove - Sue A. (Henson) Smith, age 76, passed away at York Hospital on June 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of Keith E. Smith; together they shared over 24 years of marriage.



Sue was born in Sprague WV on May 23, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Nellie (Oliver) Henson. She worked for BAE Systems in York for over 30 years prior to retiring and was a longtime member of Nashville Vol. Fire Co. She enjoyed puzzles and cherished her fur babies, especially Stormy.



In addition to her husband Keith, she is survived by her daughter Kimberly Brenneman and husband Timothy of Spring Grove; her grandson Cody Lynch and his significant other Heather Snyder; her granddaughter Kylie Jones and her significant other Levi Witmer. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Meadows, Gail Stapleton and Sharon Henson; her god daughter and niece April Stapleton and other nieces and nephews.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to York Country SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail., York PA 17406.