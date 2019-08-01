Services
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
850 Hill Church Rd.
Hummelstown, PA
SueAnn Sheffler


1958 - 2019
RED LION - SueAnn (Foltz) Sheffler, 61, of Windsor Township, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Daniel Wayne Sheffler. The couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2018.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, 850 Hill Church Rd. in Hummelstown, PA. The Reverend George Minick will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sheffler was born in Harrisburg on January 25, 1958, a daughter of the late Cyrus Christian and Agnes Louise (Haggerty) Foltz.

She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hummelstown.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Sheffler leaves a daughter, Stephanie C. Vickers and her husband Robert of York; a son, Bradley W. Sheffler and his wife LeAnn of York; two grandchildren, Cyrus Vickers and Blake Sheffler; two brothers, Paul R. Foltz and J. Thomas Foltz; a sister, Mary C. Foltz; nieces, nephews, cousins; and she had a special love for her pet cats.

Memorial contributions may be made to , York County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
