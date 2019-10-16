Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Nissel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. Nissel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan A. Nissel Obituary
Susan A. Nissel

YORK HAVEN - Susan A. (Williams) Nissel, 72, of York Haven, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was the wife of George M. Nissel whom she married 41 years ago on June 30, 1978.

Susan was born December 13, 1946, in Reading, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa (Kern) Williams.

She graduated in 1964, from Reading High School in Reading, Pa. Susan was employed by Pinnacle Health for over 15 years and was also employed by the West Shore School District. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna V. F. W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf and Holy Infant Catholic Church in Manchester.

In addition to her husband, George, Susan is survived by her two daughters, Lori Bostdorf of Camp Hill, Pa., and Sonja Dupert of Lemoyne, Pa.; four grandchildren, and her sister, Helen Doaty of Johnstown, Pa. Susan was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Leaper and Jacqueline Williams.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 535 Conewago Creek Road, Manchester, Pa. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Samuel Dubois.

To share memories of Susan please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now