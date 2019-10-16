|
Susan A. Nissel
YORK HAVEN - Susan A. (Williams) Nissel, 72, of York Haven, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was the wife of George M. Nissel whom she married 41 years ago on June 30, 1978.
Susan was born December 13, 1946, in Reading, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa (Kern) Williams.
She graduated in 1964, from Reading High School in Reading, Pa. Susan was employed by Pinnacle Health for over 15 years and was also employed by the West Shore School District. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna V. F. W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf and Holy Infant Catholic Church in Manchester.
In addition to her husband, George, Susan is survived by her two daughters, Lori Bostdorf of Camp Hill, Pa., and Sonja Dupert of Lemoyne, Pa.; four grandchildren, and her sister, Helen Doaty of Johnstown, Pa. Susan was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Leaper and Jacqueline Williams.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 535 Conewago Creek Road, Manchester, Pa. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Samuel Dubois.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019