Susan A. Snyder
1941 - 2020
Susan A. Snyder

Spring Garden Twp. - Susan A. Snyder, age 79, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 2:40 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Ronald L. Snyder.

Born January 12, 1941 in Dover, she was the only child of the late Floyd L. Stewart and the late Anna Kathryn (Riley) Stewart Myers Reisinger. She was a homemaker, and had also worked many part time jobs including Simon Camera Shop, Weis Market at Queensgate, Big Sky Bread and, most recently, Maple Donuts. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, Mrs. Snyder is survived by three sons, David L. Snyder, and his wife Nancy, of Statesville, North Carolina, Michael L. Snyder, of York, and Jeffrey L. Snyder, and his wife Joanie, of York; seven grandchildren, Cassandra, Jessica, Andrew, Kathryn, Valerie, Daniel and James; and a great granddaughter, Isabelle. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Snyder; and a close cousin, Mary Ann Tuggle.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery, with The Rev. Dale Parker officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York PA 17403.

KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
