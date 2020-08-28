Susan and Richard Syms



York - The Angels of the Lord came and ushered Susan Faye (Danner) Syms, 67, to Heaven on August 15, 2020. She was the wife of Richard R. Syms, 69, who followed her home just two days later on August 17, 2020. Susan was born on November 24, 1952 in Blacksburg, VA to the late M. Faye (Clark) and John H. Danner. Susan graduated from William Penn Sr High School in 1970. She worked at the York County Convention and Visitors Bureau for over 23 years. She never met a stranger and will be remembered for her wit, kindness and generosity.



Susan will be missed by her sisters, Lucy A. Gladfelter and Karen E. Seifert; a "son", Matthew Vlahos, who she called Matty; a niece, Misty Zimmer and husband Keith; nephews, Shane J. Gladfelter and wife Lisa and Jonathan Seifert; seven great-nieces; aunts, cousins and friends both local and international.



Richard Raymond (Dick) Syms was born on May 14, 1951 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to the late Evelyn F. (Brooks) and Francis W. T. Syms. He ran his own garage and towing service in Canada. Richard later worked as as a diesel mechanic for Penske and Ryder Transportation in York. Richard was an avid motorcyclist who loved NASCAR, boating, and water skiing.



Richard is survived by his two children, Laura and Jeremy and wife Jessica of Canada; four grandchildren; two brothers; many nieces, nephews and friends.



The couple met in 2003 when Richard visited the Visitors Center at Harley Davidson to see where his bike was assembled. It was Susan's first day back to work after two serious surgeries and his arrival was delayed a day due to an injury-almost like it was fate for them to meet. They fell in love at first sight. Together they celebrated 15 years of marriage on July 31, 2020.



Susan loved to cook, was an avid reader and will be fondly remembered for her story telling. Richard was a diesel mechanic, who loved the challenge of fixing anything mechanical, as well as trying to improve them. He played golf, the guitar and truly enjoyed singing "Country" karaoke. He loved riding his Harley's and took many trips throughout North America. Together they spoiled their Jack Russell Terriers, Izzy and Ozzy.



They will be missed and lovingly remembered by everyone who knew them. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please refer to the public Facebook page "Susan and Richard Syms Celebration of Life Service" for service times and location. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in memory of Susan and Richard to the York County Food Bank and the Animal Rescue in New Freedom, Pa. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.



"See you later sugar"









