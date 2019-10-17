Services
Spring Grove - Susan M. (Miller) Anderson, age 64, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Jeffrey L. Anderson; together they shared over 32 years of marriage.

Susan was born in York on November 20, 1954 and graduated from West York High School class of 1972. She worked as the Operations Manager for Rutters Dairy Inc. for over 42 years. She was a longtime member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished her four cats.

In addition to her husband Jeff; she is survived by her daughter Heather Kreiser and her wife Lynne of West York; her grandchildren Ethan and Myles Kreiser; her father David Miller and his wife Reda; her brother Steven Miller and his wife Sally; her sister Beth Anderson and her husband Anthony of Temucula CA and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Charlotte Anderson; her brother-in-law Greg Anderson and his wife Nancy and many other loving in-laws. She was predeceased by her mother Josephine (Wherley) Miller.

Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 7:00PM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. York PA 17408 with Pastor Sara Gausmann officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in fellowship hall at the church.

The family would also like to invite everyone to attend a graveside service for the interment of Susan's Urn on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Christ Roth Cemetery, 580 Roth Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17372.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
