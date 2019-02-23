|
|
Susan B. Buttorff
Stewartstown - Susan B. Buttorff, 70, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Teddy Stewart Buttorff who passed away in 2018.
Born in Stewartstown she was the daughter of the late James and Hazel (Hersey) Boyd. Susan was a graduate of Kennard-Dale High School and worked in various telecommunication companies prior to her retirement. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and cross-stitching. Susan cared for her two cats and really enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and her new great-granddaughter. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Susan is survived by her two children Teresa, wife of Robert Miller and James Buttorff and his wife Lisa both of Felton; two grandchildren Cynthia Buttorff and Amber Buttorff; one great-granddaughter Briella Walker; one brother Richard Boyd and his wife Dorothy. She was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Boyd and Larry Boyd.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019