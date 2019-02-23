|
Susan C. Cavnor
York - On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Susan C. Cavnor, 79, passed away at Manor Care South in York. She was the loving wife of Orus J. Cavnor. Sue was born on January 29, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to the late George Herman and Mildred (Gohr) Hilgartner. She worked for Century and then Reliable before her retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, riding her motorcycle, spending time with her pets - most recently her dog Sophie, and enjoying a glass of wine here and there.
She is survived by her husband Orus; children, Gregory Guerin and wife, Sheryl, Linda Kopp, Sean Guerin; step-daughters, Kathleen Weichert and husband, Doug, Eileen Cavnor, Christine Ciecka and husband, Jake; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bruce H. Hilgartner.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 10am until the funeral liturgy begins at 11am at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are recommended to the , 924-N, Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019