Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan C. Shaffer

Susan C. Shaffer Obituary
Susan C. Shaffer

YORK HAVEN - Susan C. (Smeltz) Shaffer, 71, of York Haven, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Richard L. Shaffer whom she married 43 years ago on June 4, 1976.

Susan was born January 14, 1948 in Harrisburg and was the daughter of the late Gerald and Alice Henrietta (Clayton) Smeltz.

She attended Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill. She attended Yorkshire United Methodist Church in York and was a member of the Auxiliary of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf.

In addition to her husband, Richard, Susan is survived by her daughters, Alison Sutherland and her husband Steve of Mount Wolf, Sheri Blaine of Mount Wolf; her son, Glenn Blaine, Jr. and his wife Dorsey of York; 4 grandchildren, Richard Blaine and his wife Meredith, Anthony Sutherland, Rachael Blaine, and Ashley Blaine; her brother, Kenneth Smeltz and his wife Amy of Mechanicsburg and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM, Thursday, October, 24, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Bud Bish from Bethlehem Stonepile and Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Auxiliary of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493, P.O. Box 154, Mount Wolf, Pa. 17347.

To share memories of Susan please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Remember
