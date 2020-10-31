Susan E. BaglowMaytown, PA - Susan E. Baglow, 89, of Maytown, PA passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Sue was born on December 16, 1930 in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Martin E. and Susan S. Ekstrand. She was the wife of Charles T. Baglow for 48 years until his passing in 2010.Sue was a 1952 graduate of Cornell University. It was at Cornell that she met Charlie, and they were married shortly after graduation and prior to his deployment in the Korean War as a Naval officer. Sue taught high school biology until she and Charlie settled in Rochester, NY where she raised her family.Sue was a volunteer with the local ambulance service and with the Thousand Acre Swamp Preserve, both in Penfield, NY. Like her parents, she was an avid traveler, including trips to Japan, Alaska, and Africa. She enjoyed gardening and playing golf. She was also an alumni interviewer for students applying to Cornell.She is survived by her daughter Susan (Matt) Smith of Hellam, PA; son Paul (Cindy) Baglow of Niskayuna NY; and John (Janette) Baglow of Lower Templestowe, Australia. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Emily, Andrew, and Charlie Smith; Melissa Arsenault, Brandon, David and Laurie Baglow; and Rebecca and James Baglow, one great-grandson, Anthony Forlano, and a great-granddaughter due in March 2021.Services will be private in Rochester, NY. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes in York is assisting with arrangements.Contributions in memory of Sue may be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 4 Meigs St, Rochester, NY 14607, or Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17552.