Susan E. Null
YORK - Susan E. "Sue" (Bowman) Null, 67, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence. Sue was the wife of Samuel W. "Sam" Null, with whom they celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in June of 2014.
Susan was born in York on December 10, 1952, daughter of the late George C. and Madeline E. (McWilliams) Bowman.
She was a member of the Shiloh Lions Club. Sue enjoyed time with family, scratch off lottery tickets and taking walks. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
She was employed by the former Susquehanna Pfaltzgraff Co. and retired from York Frito Lay.
Additional survivors include, three children, David M. McDonald and his fiancé, Brittany, Heather L. Kreitz and her husband, Doug of York, and Alicia A. Ulrich of FL; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Keri, Bradyn, Bryce and his wife Katie, Meryssa, Abreia and Justyce; a great grandson, Noah, due May of 2020; mother-in-law, Norma Null of York; and special friends, Vicky Green and Eddy Kessler both of York.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Prospect Hill Cemetery. All those planning to attend, please enter through the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance of the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. We will proceed to the gravesite together. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Shively from St. Matthews Lutheran Church, York.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wellspan York Cancer Center Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Cancer Care Associates and Asera Care Hospice for their loving treatment, dedication and support during our four-year journey with cancer.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020