Susan E. (Young) Swords



Susan E. (Young) Swords of York passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Mt. Joy at the age of 69.



She was born on January 16, 1951 to her loving parents Theodore and Elizabeth Young of Williamsport, Pa. In 1969 she graduated from York County Area Vocational Technical School and became the devoted wife of Donald E. Swords. Shortly after, she went on to raise two children: Mary Ann Swords and Donald "Joe" Swords (deceased). Later on, having a daughter-in-law: Richelle Elizabeth (Valentine) Matson. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Krystal Nikole (Myers) DiEugenio, Lily Nikkel Matson, Athena Breann Swords and Alexus Susan Nikole Swords. All of whom she was very proud of.



Her siblings: Ruby Bender, Bonnie Wood, Melvin Young, Theodore Young Jr. (deceased) and Leonard Young Sr. as well as many nieces and nephews.



Sue enjoyed all of the time she spent with her loved ones, but any time to herself meant she was crocheting, cooking, gardening or traveling with her husband, friends or sisters.



She had the most kind, gentle, loving soul. She was loved and admired by all who she crossed paths with.



Sue's ashes will be spread across the many locations in this country she enjoyed.



Special thanks to Mike and Linda Daugherty and Sharon Smith for being the three best friends she could have asked for. A special thank you to Hospice Care of York as well for making this process as peaceful for Sue as possible.









