Susan E. Touras
York - Susan E. (Uffleman) Touras, 75 of York, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of George Touras, celebrating 60 years of marriage in October 2018.
Susan retired from York City School District. The family is a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. She was an avid cook, loved gardening and collecting Cherished Teddy Bears. She enjoyed the shore, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Touras is survived by three sons: John Touras (Tish) of York, Chris Touras of York, and James Touras (Jackie) of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathy Mae Royston; and a sister, Margaret Louise.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9-10am at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. The service will follow at 10:00 with Fr. Andrew Tsikitas as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019