Susan F. Hedge
1935 - 2020
York - Susan F. (Forssell) Hedge,84, entered into rest on Sunday August 30, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of David R. Hedge for 62 1/2 years.

Susan was born October 30, 1935 in Titusville, PA. The daughter of the late George T. and Josephine Forssell.

She was a graduate of Wilson College and worked as a teacher, substituting for the Erie School District and Central York School District. She also worked as a librarian for the York County Law Library.

Including her husband David, Susan is also survived by a daughter Amy Meckley and her husband Mike of Dallastown, two grandchildren Josephine Meckley and Devin Meckley, a great granddaughter Addylin Meckley. She was preceded in death by a son John B. Hedge.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with the arrangements.

in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004 (1-866-753-5496).




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
