|
|
Susan G. "Susie" Schlomann
Shrewsbury - Susan G. "Susie" Schlomann, 67, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. "Rick" Schlomann who passed away in 2015.
Susie was a daughter of the late Oak and Doris (Jensen) Gifford and grew up in New Jersey and Queens, NY, attending Forest Hill H.S. and Pace University. She married the love of her life, Frederick "Rick" Schlomann, at the Church in the Gardens (Forest Hills, NY) on July 1, 1978. Susie and Rick raised their family on Long Island, NY where she home schooled her three children and made the time to tutor many more.
Susie had a long and deep connection with the Metropolitan Opera in NYC. First enjoying from the audience and later proudly watching her children perform in the children's chorus. Her love of the arts brought her to concerts and museums near and far, often with her family in tow. A Blue Hill Troupe production of Gilbert and Sullivan was always a special time to look forward to!
Susie loved to travel, enjoying many adventures. Especially memorable to her was the time she spent in Paris with Rick, and her trip to Denmark visiting family there with her sister Mandy and daughter Becky. Almost as fun as the trips was her time spent planning them, and she always made sure to include a stop at a special restaurant.
Susie had a passion for entertaining and hosting guests. She welcomed everyone and always made them feel immediately a part of the Schlomann Family. Through this she created a huge, loving, extended family everywhere she was. Her home was always bustling with activity and the menagerie of family pets was sure to entertain. Susie loved strong coffee, good food and spirited conversations.
Following fondly in her father's footsteps, Susie was very active in her local politics. She was a member of the Smithtown Republican Committee and the Women's Republican Club among many other groups, where her enthusiasm and drive were infectious. She and Rick had the pleasure of working on many campaigns together and meeting many wonderful friends at the same time.
Susie and Rick moved to Shrewsbury, PA in 2013 where she had the joy of living close to her brother Andy, and sister Mandy. Their sibling bonds made for much laughter as they recalled fond memories of the past, and formed many more from expeditions to flea markets to gardening in Susie's backyard. Susie quickly became a part of the York Co. GOP and was elected as a Republican Committee woman for the Boro of Shrewsbury as well as the Republican Captain for the 93rd district.
Susie is survived by her three children Tristan Schlomann, Edward "Ted" Schlomann and wife Becca, and Rebecca, wife of Justin Rohrer; five grandchildren Barrett and Eliana Schlomann, Marten, Grant and Marisol Rohrer; one brother Andrew Gifford and one sister Amanda Gifford. She was preceded in death by an Aunt Lois Gifford.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10AM from Turnpike Baptist Church, 519 S. Main St. Shrewsbury with Pastor Jeff Feeser officiating. Interment will be held privately. A visitation with her family will be held on Friday from 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Northern Frontier Camp, 38 Cadwallader Ct., Yardley, PA 19067 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020