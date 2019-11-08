|
Susan J. Peters
York - Susan J. Peters, age 82, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Dale R. Peters who died in 2014.
Susan was born September 16, 1937, in Windsor, PA. She was the daughter of the late William A. and Emaline E. Graybill Baeckel. She leaves a son, Dale R. Peters II, of York, and two daughters, Diana S. Peters-Scurto of Frederick, MD and Ann M. LaMotte of State College. A daughter, Kim Peters, preceded her in death. Susan also leaves three granddaughters, April Lake, Jennifer Peters, Molly LaMotte and three grandsons, Ryan Quintin, Elliot Quintin, and Owen LaMotte, and two great grandchildren, Cody Lake and Rylee Leeper. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Eck and Shirley Reider.
Susan was a 1955 graduate from Dallastown High School. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the YWCA of York as an aqua aerobics instructor. Previously she was employed for 12 years as the office manager of York County Literacy Council and was a billing clerk for Read Standard and Lloyd A. Fry Roofing Company prior to that.
She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, the Advent Leisure Group, former member of Mended Hearts (Zipper Club), and was a former member of the East York Lions Club and former member of Springettsbury Lions Club, a member of the York County Literacy Council, and a member of Central PA Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which was organized in York by she and her husband Dale.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York. Visitation will be at the reception after the service. Officiating at the service will be her pastor the Rev. Dr. Constance L. Mentzer. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Susan requested those wishing may make contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Advent Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1775 East Market Street, York, PA 17402. Please no flowers.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019