Susan J. Smallwood
York - Susan J. Smallwood, 70, entered into rest on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank H. Smallwood.
She was born January 30, 1949 in York. The daughter of the late Charles N. and Anna M. (Miller) Stough.
Susan worked at Mercury Electronicsfor 35 plus years as an assembly technician / trainer - assembler of traffic signal and traffic control devices.
She is survived by son Michael T. Simmons and wife Lynette of Woodbridge, VA, three grandchildren Matthew D. Hoskin of Dover, PA, Eryn A. Ling of Olean, NY, Alexander T. Simmons of Woodbridge, VA, a great grandchild Damion Hoskin of Dover, PA, two siblings Donald N. Stough of Shiloh and Shirley M. Senft of Dover. Susan was preceded in death by a daughter Beth A. (Simmons) Myers and four siblings Charles R. Stough, Erma R. Hess, Clair J. Stough and Dean F. Stough.
A graveside service will be 11:15 am Saturday June 22, 2019 at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. York, with Andrew Tarman officiating. Those attending should meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 11 am.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019