Susan Kay Rabenstine



York Township - Susan Kay (Hess) Rabenstine, age 71, of York Township, York, passed on to eternal life to join her parents, Harry E. Hess, Jr. and Ethel M. (Rife) Hess, and her sisters, Joanne Wilkinson and Gloria Domer on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eugene F. Rabenstine, Jr.; her children, Melissia S. Miller, and her fiancé Michael Chapman, Andrew E. Rabenstine, and his wife Magaly Rabenstine-Lee; three grandchildren, Matthew C. Sharp, Madison C. Sharp, and Mackenzie Rabenstine-Lee; step grandchild, Rachel I. Chapman; two sisters, Lois Senft, her husband Penrhyn, and Jane Whitsel; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Gary E. Whitsel, and John M. Rabenstine.



Sue was a 1966 graduate of York Suburban High School and York Vo-Tech. In life she worked tirelessly for more than 40 years for Farley's Jewelers in Hanover. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, and was a former member of the Victory Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and Rainbow Girls Drill Team.



She loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing cross stitch, and making many beautiful wall hangings. She also enjoyed spending summers at Ocean City Travel Park in Ocean City, Maryland, and recently at her beach house at Angola by the Bay in Lewes, Delaware.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Peter Seiler, officiating. Viewings will be 3-4:00 PM Saturday and 1-2:00 PM Sunday. Burial will be in New Fairview Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at York Hospital seventh floor Oncology Department, Dr. Surinder Vohra and staff at TLC Cancer Clinic, and Dr. Adrian Johnson as well as the staff at Security Family Medicine for their kind thoughts and loving support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made sent to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033 in memory of Sue.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary