Susan Kissinger
Susan Kissinger

Dallastown - Susan J. "Sue" Kissinger, 84, of York, died on June 25, 2020 at Manor Care - South. She was the wife of the late Ellsworth H. Kissinger. Born in York on March 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Sipe) Throne.

Sue was a teacher and was a member of Hayshire U.C.C.

She is survived by a daughter Julia Richards and her husband Michael of Dallastown, son Joe Kissinger and his wife Joann of York; five grandchildren Jay, Kyle, Mitchell, Miranda and Tarryn; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son John Kissinger.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
To the family: So sorry I cannot be there. I am now living in WV with my son and family. I loved your Mother very much and we had many nice visits with each other. God Bless all of you and prayers to heal your heart. Lv Joyce
Joyce Rosier
Family
