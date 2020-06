Susan Kissinger

Susan KissingerDallastown - Susan J. "Sue" Kissinger, 84, of York, died on June 25, 2020 at Manor Care - South. She was the wife of the late Ellsworth H. Kissinger. Born in York on March 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Sipe) Throne.Sue was a teacher and was a member of Hayshire U.C.C.She is survived by a daughter Julia Richards and her husband Michael of Dallastown, son Joe Kissinger and his wife Joann of York; five grandchildren Jay, Kyle, Mitchell, Miranda and Tarryn; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son John Kissinger.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.