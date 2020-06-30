Susan Kissinger
Dallastown - Susan J. "Sue" Kissinger, 84, of York, died on June 25, 2020 at Manor Care - South. She was the wife of the late Ellsworth H. Kissinger. Born in York on March 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Sipe) Throne.
Sue was a teacher and was a member of Hayshire U.C.C.
She is survived by a daughter Julia Richards and her husband Michael of Dallastown, son Joe Kissinger and his wife Joann of York; five grandchildren Jay, Kyle, Mitchell, Miranda and Tarryn; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son John Kissinger.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.