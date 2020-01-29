Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Langan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Langan


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Langan Obituary
Susan L. Langan

New Cumberland - Susan L. (McCracken) Langan, 73, of New Cumberland, and formerly of Etters, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late George and Afra (Lind) McCracken, she was born on May 29, 1946 in York.

Susan graduated from Cedar Cliff High School (1964) and went on to earn her nursing degree from Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. After 36 years of employment, she retired from UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital as the clinical manager for the CCU/ICU. She was a ski instructor at Ski Roundtop for over ten years, and she was an avid cyclist. She always had a soft spot for dogs, especially the many huskies she'd raised over the years.

Surviving Susan are her two sons and their spouses, David C. Langan (Melanie) of New Cumberland, and Michael A. Langan (Rhea) of Indianapolis, IN; and two grandchildren, Corey and Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Langan; two children, Aaron and Shannon Langan; and a granddaughter, Presley A. Langan.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Presley's Produce, a charity started in the name of Susan's late granddaughter. You can donate at www.presleysproduce.com.

For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -