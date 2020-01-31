|
|
Susan M. Hayes
York - Susan M. Hayes, loving partner of Guy A. Conover, lost her short but courageous battle with cancer January 29, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Susan was born in York PA to Evans Goodling and Eleanor (Ness) Goodling. She was a graduate of William Penn High School and attended East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1980 from York College.
Susan was a substitute schoolteacher in the York City School District for over 20 years. She retired from Topflight Corporation in 1993 having worked in Human Resources.
In addition to Guy, Susan is survived by two daughters, Susan Killian (married to Alan Killian) of Lancaster, PA and Ellen Hayes of York, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Lazzara. She is also survived by 4 grandsons and 3 great grandchildren, a brother, Evans Goodling (Barbara) of Wyomissing, PA, and 2 sisters - Ann Binder (Paul) of Merritt Island, FL and Jane Sailor (Alexander) of Goleta, CA. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Susan also served for 6 years on the school board for the Eastern York School District - 5 years as president.
Susan enjoyed sailing, cooking, traveling and animals. She has faithfully fed a family of foxes for well over 20 years.
Susan's greatest passion was spending time with Guy. They enjoyed eating great food and laughing. She considered a life well lived if you could laugh a lot, dance a little and have a great time.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Susan's name to The Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930, Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020