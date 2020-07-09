1/1
Susan M. Peregoy
Susan M. Peregoy

York - Susan M. (Horn) Peregoy, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of David R. Peregoy, to whom she would have been married to for 50 years this December.

Born on June 8, 1948 in York, she was a daughter of the late Russel E. 'Tom' and Dorothea H. (Kleffman) Horn. Susan worked as an elementary teacher in the Northeastern school district for 30 years, retiring in 2002. She taught ESL and GED courses at 1st St. John Lutheran Church, where she was a life member. She frequently volunteered her time at the York SPCA, Human Life Services and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She enjoyed gardening, home decorating all year round, playing Scrabble and Sudoku. Susan loved to play the piano and would play for the seasonal church at Pine Grove Furnace State Park over the summer time.

Susan is survived by a daughter, Christina Pyle; son, Matthew Peregoy and wife, Tabatha and three granddaughters, Ashley Caster, Isabelle Peregoy and Madison Peregoy.

All services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Human Life Services, 742 S George St, York, PA 17401; LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W Market St, York, PA 17401 or Kreutz Creek Valley Library, 66 Walnut Springs Rd, Hellam, PA 17406






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
