Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Pawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Pawson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Pawson Obituary
Susan Pawson

york - Susan Michel (Kasmir) Pawson, 72 passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She had been residing at Pleasant Acres in York. She was the wife of the late John G. Pawson, Jr.

Mrs. Pawson was born in Baldwin, NY on November 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine H. (Soper) Kasmir. She worked as a certified nurse aid at Pleasant Acres and retired from ManorCare Health Services.

Mrs. Pawson leaves a daughter, Deirdre Gatewood (Greg); three sons, John Pawson (Diane), Brant Pawson, and Bryan Pawson; three grandchildren, two sisters, Alinda and Cathy; two brothers, David and Paul; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Stephen and a sister, Mary.

Services will be private with burial in Windsor Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now