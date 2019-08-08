|
|
Susan Pawson
york - Susan Michel (Kasmir) Pawson, 72 passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. She had been residing at Pleasant Acres in York. She was the wife of the late John G. Pawson, Jr.
Mrs. Pawson was born in Baldwin, NY on November 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine H. (Soper) Kasmir. She worked as a certified nurse aid at Pleasant Acres and retired from ManorCare Health Services.
Mrs. Pawson leaves a daughter, Deirdre Gatewood (Greg); three sons, John Pawson (Diane), Brant Pawson, and Bryan Pawson; three grandchildren, two sisters, Alinda and Cathy; two brothers, David and Paul; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Stephen and a sister, Mary.
Services will be private with burial in Windsor Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019