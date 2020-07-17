Susan Rae Petropoulakis (Petros)
Susan passed away on July 15, 2020 after a long and courageous fight against cancer. She was a loving wife and very caring mother and will be sorely missed. Susan was born on September 24, 1944 in Virginia, Minnesota to parents Dorothy Lucille Dargan and Raymond M. Wilson. When she was an infant they moved to Baltimore where she spent most of her life as a young girl while living in the Hampden section of the city. She attended Eastern High School and upon leaving school went to work for the old Maryland Casualty Company for a number of years. She later met her future husband and they were wed in February of 1963. They resided in South Baltimore for a number of years and later moved to Pasadena in Anne Arundel county. In 1977 they moved to Glen Rock, PA with their four children and took up life in the country. In Glen Rock she worked for People's Bank and later became the first woman to serve on the Glen Rock Borough Council. She was a member of the Glen Rock Women's Club and enjoyed the many charitable undertakings the club was involved in. She left People's Bank and moved on to the Glatfelter Insurance Company where she served as an assistant underwriter until her retirement in 2008. She was a very caring person and made a great many friends over the years. Her charitable nature and her outgoing personality made her easy to like and she was as generous a person as you will ever know. She was beloved by all. She is survived by her husband John with whom she celebrated their 57th anniversary in February. She is also survived by her son Paul and his wife Gloria of Columbia, MD, daughter Catherine and husband Robert Leibfried of New Freedom, PA, son Anthony and partner Stacey of Spring Grove, PA, and son Nicolas of Springfield Township, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Sarah and her husband Storm Ockels of Seaford, DE, Anthony and John Petros of Huntington Beach, CA, and Emma and Hanna Leibfried of New Freedom, PA.
Viewing at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home 1050 York Rd on Tues, 7/21 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter. Susan will lie-in-state at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 520 S. Ponca St. on Wed, 7/22 from 11:30-12:00 noon at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Church has very limited capacity. Face masks required at Ruck's and church. Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.