Susan Spiese
1946 - 2020
Susan Spiese

York - Susan Spiese, 73, entered into rest on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of Joel Spiese for 33 years.

She was born November 28, 1946 in Windber, PA. The daughter of the late Arline Riley.

She was a 1964 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She worked as a cosmetologist.

Including her husband Joel, Susan was also survived by four children Andrea Morelli of Harrisburg, Ryan Spiese York, Matthew Stedina of Stockbridge, VT, Melissa Croll of Porterville, PA, seven grandchildren a sister Genevieve Shockey of Friedens, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister Danette Schumaker of Bowie, MD.

A memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday September 3, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. with the Rev. David Brinker, chaplain of Normandie Ridge, officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Normandie Ridge Benevolent Fund 1700 Normandie Dr. York, PA 17408.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
