Susana "Susie" Alicia Marche-Escola
Lutherville, MD - On April 26, 2019, Susana "Susie" Alicia Marche-Escola passed away at her home in Lutherville, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of Ernesto "Ernie" Escola for 34 years, mother of Natalie Alicia Escola, sister of Marta Juana Marche of Mar del Plata, Argentina, late brother Dr. Jorge "Willy" Marche, and daughter of the late Dr. Jorge Eugenio Marche and Mrs. Nélida Leira de Marche of Mar del Plata.
Susie was Born in Colonia Barón, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. When she was a very young child her family moved to Mar del Plata. Before her graduation from high school, she visited York, Pennsylvania under the American Field Service exchange student program. She stayed with Attorney Rauhauser's family and studied at Central High School for one year, graduating with the class of 1964. Upon her return to Argentina, she enrolled in the Universidad Provincial de Mar del Plata and graduated with a degree in architecture. Her graduation thesis received the highest score. Subsequently, she successfully practiced her profession in the construction industry for many years until 1978 when she decided to take a vacation and visit her American family. What was to be a short vacation eventually turned out to be a permanent stay and in 1996, Susie became an American citizen.
In 1983, she met her future husband Ernesto on a blind date. They got married at the historic York Colonial Courthouse in 1985 and moved to Maryland. Soon, their daughter Natalie was born and she became the joy of their lives. Susie continued practicing architecture in York as well as Maryland. While practicing in York, Susie designed the red and yellow logo used by Rutter's for advertisements. In the late 1990's she changed her career and decided to join the Social Security Administration until her retirement in 2012.
Funeral Services are private and being handled by Ruck Funeral Home, Towson, MD. http://www.ruckfuneralhomes.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 2 to May 5, 2019