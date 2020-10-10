1/
Susanne E. Swope
1941 - 2020
Hellam - Susann (Sue) E. Swope age 79 of York PA went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on October 8, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1941 in Harrisburg to the late George E. and Mae C. (Dudley) Horstick.

She was a retired machine operator for General Dynamics. She enjoyed God's nature and listening to gospel music.

She was preceded in death by her brother Donald E. Horstick.

She is survived by her dear friend Charlene Ness, her loving cat, Tufie and several cousins and their families.

There will be a graveside service at Highspire Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM officiated by Pastor Stanley Helm.

Keffer Funeral Home of York handled the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highspire Cemetery
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
